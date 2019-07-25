A small brush fire southwest of Santa Maria charred one-half acre of land Wednesday night before fire crews were able to contain the blaze.
Reported just after 10:20 p.m as a quarter-acre fire burning near the intersection of Highway 1 and Black Road, crews were able to contain the fire at one-half acre around 11 p.m.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli said the engine companies that responded to the incident remained on scene for roughly an hour to complete mop-up.
Cause for the fire has not been determined, and the matter remains under investigation.
The blaze was the second fire reported in the region Wednesday. Earlier that day, a vegetation fire blackened 95 acres of dry grass just east of Highway 101 and south of Highway 166.