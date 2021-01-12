Hagerman Sports Complex reopens for local sports training, conditioning

Santa Maria sports teams can now make reservations at the Hagerman Sports Complex for conditioning and training after a six-month closure due to COVID-19.

The complex, located at 3300 Skyway Drive, is open to baseball, softball and pickleball teams for conditioning only. Competitive games still are prohibited and spectators are discouraged from attending practices, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

This is the first time the new pickleball courts at the complex are available for use since being completed in late November, van de Kamp said. The six courts were funded by the Santa Maria Pickleball Club and the Recreation and Parks Department, with the club participating in a "soft open" for the courts Monday.

Courts are reserved by the pickleball club from 8 a.m. to noon on weekdays, and are available for community reservations from 1 to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

According to Recreation Supervisor Gabriel Velasco, teams using the sports fields and courts will have to follow COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of illness.

The guidelines restrict the sharing of equipment between players, and require sanitation of softballs, baseballs and pickleballs between games, he said.

Hand sanitizer stations also have been set up for players to clean their hands prior to play, and masks must be worn at all times, he said.