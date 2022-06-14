Santa Maria's first-ever Guitar Center is in the final stages before the store's grand opening next week. To celebrate, staff will host a weekend of festivities and specials immediately following the opening ceremony.
Located at Enos Ranch West, 443 Betteravia Road, the store will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23. The first 500 customers will get free T-shirts, and there will be several raffle giveaways among other festivities.
Guitar Center specializes in a wide range of instruments, as well as DJ and recording equipment. The store allows hands-on shopping, and also offers rentals, repairs and lessons.
Guitar Center was founded by Wayne Mitchell in Hollywood in 1959. Since then, the chain has grown to 300 locations across the United States. The Oxnard location is the next-closest for Santa Maria musicians.
Throughout the weekend of June 24-26, the store will have special offers on lessons, gear and more, including a buy three, get one free lesson package. There will be giveaways and several other promotions that will run through the store's first month of operation.
The 9,000-square-foot store is the fourth to open at Enos Ranch West in the past month, with Dutch Bros Coffee and Boot Barn launching last week. Chipotle also opened recently, moving from its previous location across from Target at 232 Betteravia Road.
All of the stores joined Aldi and Raising Cane's which have been open for several months. When the Raising Cane's opened at the center in March, traffic was so bad on opening day that city workers were called to temporarily block traffic to relieve congestion at the chicken finger restaurant's drive-thru.
The entire Enos Ranch development has had continual growth since the city first created a development plan for the area in 2016. Located between College Drive and Highway 101, and between Betteravia and Battles roads, plans for the 121 acres have grown to include a mixture of commercial, residential and community spaces.
Since the plans were approved, the area has seen several car dealership and retail store launches. The 318-unit Azure Apartments and Bill Libbon Elementary School, which serves roughly 500 students, also have opened in that time.
The growth isn't stopping there, with Juice It Up! due to open soon. Later this year, the center could see Crumbl Cookies and Firehouse subs open, among others, according to James Sanders, executive vice president of Paynter Realty and Investments, which oversees the development. Also planned for next year is a new urgent care facility from Pacific Coast Central Health.
To find out more about the Guitar Center opening and special promotions, visit stores.guitarcenter.com/ca/santa-maria/140.