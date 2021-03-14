At the Chamber, we like to say, “We’re here for business”. Through the countless interactions with our business community, we hear repeatedly, particularly from some of our larger industries, about the need for local workforce development. Businesses prefer to hire local when they can, but for many industries, it can be challenging to find a skilled and qualified workforce in the Santa Maria Valley community.
In recent years our local school districts have done an impressive job with meeting the challenge of better preparing students for whatever path they chose to take after high school. The career pathways curriculum used in our local high school districts give students the ability to explore different career paths, understand their strengths and weaknesses and begin thinking about what sort of career they would want in the future.
To provide real world work experience, the Santa Barbara County Office of Education’s Partners in Education program has developed an internship program that connects students with local businesses in their desired career path. Students go through an extensive 2-month job readiness training program, and are then partnered with a local business for an 80-hour paid internship.
For students, the job readiness training provides valuable skills they will use when out applying for actual employment, including interview skills, writing a resume and cover letter, workplace attitude, attire and demeanor, financial literacy, and more.
The internship program gives students hands-on learning opportunities that are critical for keeping students motivated in achieving future goals, and provide students with a better understanding of what their career pathway interests actually look like in the real world. Sometimes, students will discover a career pathway they thought they were interested in is not a good fit for them - a valuable lesson to learn prior to entering the workforce.
For businesses, the internship program is equally rewarding. Not only are businesses receiving a trained and motivated intern to help at their business, they are also playing a crucial role in developing a strong and competitive future workforce for Santa Barbara County. It is also a morale booster for the business, as many employees enjoy the opportunity to mentor youth interested in their field of expertise.
Many businesses are repeat participants because of the positive experience they have had with the program. In some cases, businesses have even offered interns a job once their internship was completed.
Partners in Education’s Paid Student Internship Program is a great way businesses can help the community while also helping their own industry by playing a role in developing our future workforce.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber is proud to partner with Partners in Education and help connect our Santa Maria Valley businesses to students looking to grow their job skills and perhaps even become our next generation of local business leaders. If you are one of those many local businesses concerned about local workforce development, this is an easy way to become a part of the solution.
Partners in Education is accepting business intern hosts throughout the year for their fall, winter and summer program sessions. To participate, businesses are asked to invest $800, which helps cover the cost of the intern as well as the student employment items handled by Partners in Education (insurance, work permits, tax paperwork, etc.).
We encourage local businesses to help develop our next generation of business leaders through participating in the student internship program.
Businesses can learn more about the Paid Student Internship Program and other ways to get involved with local workforce development at http://santamaria.com/workforce-development or by contacting Molly Schiff, director of member and community engagement at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber, at molly@santamaria.com.