Guadalupe's iconic and long-vacant Royal Theater was granted historic site designation last week, following a push by city leaders to expand the building's community functions and recognize its Japanese American history.
The city nominated the theater, built around 80 years ago and empty for the past 20 years, for historic status in December. Officials received the designation during a Friday hearing with the state Office of Historical Preservation.
The designation is intended to preserve the historic value of the theater as well as open up more grant and funding opportunities for the city associated with the property.
"We were extremely pleased with the results," said Tom Brandeberry, president of nonprofit Los Amigos de Guadalupe.
The final step will be for the Keeper of the National Register to officially add the theater to the National Register of Historic Places over the following 45 days, he said.
A driving force behind the theater's eligibility for historic status is its roots in local Japanese American history — the Royal opened under the ownership of Japanese immigrant Arthur Shogo Fukuda, who was then forced to sell it in the mid-1900s before he and his family were interned at the Jerome Relocation Center in Arkansas.
With the designation now official, the city is moving ahead with an application for a $10 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation to fund a revitalization project at the theater, as well as the construction of an attached 5,000-square-foot, three-story performing arts center.
Plans for the performing arts center include a green room, classrooms, meeting spaces an industrial kitchen, as well as a plaza, outdoor amphitheater and parking lot.
Within the grant application, the city included testimony from business owners about the local economic benefits that will come from the construction of the performing arts center and revitalization of the theater.
Neighboring business owners indicated, for example, that they would expect more foot traffic in the evening if performances are taking place at the theater, which would then cause them to hire more staff, make more tenant improvements and possibly construct more parking lots.
"Businesses committed to making over $6 million in investments," Brandeberry said. "Once you open that theater, you have that domino effect of economic development."
A new nonprofit named for the planned development — the Guadalupe Center for Visual and Performing Arts — is planning to take over management of plans for the theater's revitalization, with Los Amigos de Guadalupe currently acting as the fiscal agent.