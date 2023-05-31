A local group has been providing students with the opportunity to explore the coast they live on while learning how to take care of it for future generations.

Guadalupe’s Explore the Coast program started in 2017, according to Jenise Trinidad Coates, the Director of Education for The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, and it was formulated to help local students get into nature more often.

The opportunity to be part of the Explore the Coast program is completely free for all sixth graders in Guadalupe. Available during their spring semester, where students are able to go on various field trips to learn about the coastal ecosystems. Coates says they end up seeing that a lot of students had never been to the dunes which are “basically in their backyard,” which can be for a variety of reasons.

