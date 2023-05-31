A local group has been providing students with the opportunity to explore the coast they live on while learning how to take care of it for future generations.
Guadalupe’s Explore the Coast program started in 2017, according to Jenise Trinidad Coates, the Director of Education for The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, and it was formulated to help local students get into nature more often.
The opportunity to be part of the Explore the Coast program is completely free for all sixth graders in Guadalupe. Available during their spring semester, where students are able to go on various field trips to learn about the coastal ecosystems. Coates says they end up seeing that a lot of students had never been to the dunes which are “basically in their backyard,” which can be for a variety of reasons.
“It could be anything from socioeconomic, lack of transportation, it could be the fact that they have to care for their younger siblings when their parents aren’t home,” Coates said of reasons why local students don't get acclimated to their natural surroundings. “So we really wanted to give students an opportunity to be able to not only explore the coast that is right here, but to branch out a little bit more and see a bit of more northern areas in California and more southern areas in California.”
A trip earlier this year to the Channel Islands saw over 100 students ride on a boat and visit Santa Cruz Island.
“It was really great for the students because the majority of them had never been on a boat,” said Coates. “This was a really good experience, we took some charter buses to Ventura and a charter boat to Santa Cruz Island, where we met some naturalists, who took us on a tour of the island.”
According to Coates, students were able to do experiment focused on the levels of microplastics in the ocean, do a bit of hiking and see some of the wildlife on the island, such as the endemic Island fox, Scrub Jay and native plants. Coates said bald eagles are known to be seen on the island as well.
Students are taught different ecological topics such as marine ecosystems and stewardship. The topic that was highlighted in this recent field trip was the island ecosystem.
As part of students' lessons through the program, they have created posters to help spread the message of stewardship. According to Coates, the latest posters focus on saving the oceans from pollution. The top-voted winning poster from the recent poster contest was created by Julieta Eva Luna, a sixth grader at Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe.
When asked how it feels to be able to provide students with the experience of exploring the coast they live in, Coates says it's really fulfilling to go through the process with them and see their interest only grow with the more subjects they learn and opportunities they have.
“It’s great to see their faces light up when we walk into the classroom because they’re excited that we are here to give them some information,” said Coates. “They know that we will be having a guest speaker, who is able to give them more information about how to become an actual scientist and they will know that we have a field trip coming up.”
Explore the Coast's funders for this year's program were the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Woods Family Foundation, California Coastal Commission and Towbes Group. The Dunes Center promotes the conservation of the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes ecosystem through education, research, and the support of cooperative stewardship.
For more information about The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center visit dunescenter.org.
Photos: Students gain enrichment from Explore the Coast program
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.