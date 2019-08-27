A Guadalupe man who parachuted into France the night before D-Day and was with Gen. George S. Patton’s tanks at the Battle of the Bulge was honored Tuesday as San Luis Obispo County’s veteran of the month for August.
Former Staff Sgt. Bindo Stasi Grasso received the resolution of recognition from 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who nominated him for the honor, noting he was a “member of the Greatest Generation who fought in the most significant war in human history in not one but two of the most consequential battles in the annals of the American military … .”
Grasso is the last surviving member of his group of three paratroopers, known as the Pathfinders, who dropped in behind enemy lines to pave the way for the D-Day invasion that marked the turning point of World War II.
One of the Pathfinders was killed on D-Day. Grasso and the third man survived the war, with Grasso making two additional parachute jumps before it ended.
“Heroism is when ordinary men and women answer the call to perform extraordinary feats,” Hartmann said. “We are here today to honor and thank you, Staff Sgt. Grasso, for your extraordinary and heroic service for our country.”
VIDEO: Guadalupe D-Day paratrooper Bindo Grasso reflects on role in historic invasion, battle for European liberation
Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the …
The county resolution noted Grasso had parachuted behind enemy lines to set up radio beacons for the Allied invasion force and liberate the town of Sainte-Mere-Iglese, was part of the Battle of the Bulge and had been awarded an Army Achievement Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal and World War II and European War victory medals.
Guadalupe veterans, all wearing red shirts, attended the ceremony for Grasso at the County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Maria, where his achievements were lauded by Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash.
Stacy Moody, herself a veteran of Desert Storm, a member of Band of Brothers and one of Grasso’s 25 grandchildren, also spoke about his impact on her life as a role model. She is currently working to have him awarded a French Legion of Honor.
During the ceremony, the entire audience that packed the Supervisors Hearing Room in the Joseph Centeno Betteravia stood and sang "Happy birthday" to Grasso, who recently turned 96.
World War II vet, Putty Mills, and wife Carol will ride as grand marshals in 2019 Solvang July 4 Parade
The streets of downtown Solvang will fill with spectators dressed in red, white and blue to celebrate the city's annual Independence Day parad…
“We just celebrated D-Day on June 6, but when that fateful day dawned 75 years ago, Staff Sgt. Bindo Stasi Grasso — the last surviving Pathfinder — had already parachuted in the dark behind enemy lines to set up barricades on the roads so the Germans could not bring in reinforcements and to light the way for arriving [Allied] planes,” Hartmann told the audience.
She added that against heavy odds, the D-Day invasion succeeded.
“Six months later in December 1944, American and British forces were converging on the Rhine River, and it seemed that the war would soon be over,” Hartmann continued. “But on the morning of Dec. 16, 400,000 German soldiers and 1,400 armored tanks burst out of their hiding places in the Ardennes Forest, catching the Americans in total surprise.
“Three days later, the Germans had surrounded the 101st Airborne Division in the small Belgian town of Bastogne,” she said. “Staff Sgt. Grasso was there, too.”
In an interview earlier this year, Grasso said just before his last jump into Germany, his captain told him he had enough points to rotate out of the service — he only needed 113, and he had 127.
The captain sent in his paperwork, and after the war ended, Grasso went to San Pedro to be discharged, but his paperwork couldn’t be found. Eventually, he was given a 10-day furlough while the Army looked for his records.
Grasso moved to Guadalupe, got married, started a business, had three children, adopted two others and now has 25 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Eleven years ago, he decided maybe he should get his discharge, and eventually his records were located.