Community members are invited to an ice cream social at the Guadalupe Branch Library on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
During the event, Guadalupe police and firefighters will be serving ice cream the the public.
Visitors will have the opportunity to get a library card, peruse the collection of books, DVDs and magazines, use computers and learn about the Friends of the Library, a nonprofit that aims to benefit the Guadalupe library.
The event is hosted by the Guadalupe Police Department, the Friends of the Guadalupe Library and the Santa Maria Public Library.
The Guadalupe Library is a branch of the Santa Maria Public Library, and is located at 4719 West Main Street. The library's regular business hours are Monday through Friday, 12:30 to 6 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those with questions may contact the Santa Maria Public Library administrative office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2322.