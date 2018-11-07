To hear public input on design elements for the LeRoy Park renovation, the city of Guadalupe will host a community meeting on Sunday at the City Auditorium.
The meeting — which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. — is being held to discuss what will and will not be included in the renovation of LeRoy Park and the community center.
The City Auditorium is located at 918 Obispo St.
The park’s community center, which is where the Boys & Girls Club is based, suffers from mold and disrepair. Earlier this year, Guadalupe was awarded a $4.5 million community development block grant to renovate the 5-acre park and the 4,000-square-foot community center.