The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday will vote to authorize the sale of property within the new Pasadera housing development needed by the Guadalupe Union School District for construction of a new middle school.
More than three years after first proposed, the City Council will vote to sell the land for $695,455 plus approximately $49,280 in interest. The school board is set to follow suit Wednesday and vote to approve the purchase.
Discussion about the sale and purchase of the plot first began in 2015 when the council approved a draft purchase and sale agreement with the district. At the time, two parcels totaling 17.6 acres — the 5.1-acre plot and a separate 12.5-acre parcel earmarked for the district — were to be used by the district to construct the new school and joint-use recreation facilities.
Though discussions stalled at the time and the sale never went through, the two parties returned to the bargaining table this year and drafted a new agreement. The city has agreed to sell the land to the district for the original sale price plus interest. In return, they have dropped the requirement that the smaller plot be used as a park.
The city plans to use the money it receives in the transaction for recreation and parks purposes. If the district opts to use the site for a park or publicly accessible recreation facilities, the city will support the district's efforts to obtain grant funding for park improvement.
District officials began their site reconfiguration plan earlier this year in anticipation of the new site. In August, fifth-grade students were moved from Mary Buren Elementary to a new eight-classroom building at McKenzie Intermediate School (formerly McKenzie Junior High). The forthcoming junior high school — first proposed in 1997 — will serve the area's seventh- and eighth-graders.
Construction of the new school — one more than 20 years in the making — is set to begin in four years or sooner if the Pasadera development sells 279 homes before then. Estimated at $18 million, the new school will be financed by developer fees (currently set at $2.62 per square-foot of residential space) and state funds made available by Proposition 51.