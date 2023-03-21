Guadalupe residents could be found celebrating lively music, dancing and culture last weekend as a top ballet folklorico company performed Saturday.
The group, Grandeza Mexicana, put on three free public performances in Santa Barbara, Guadalupe and Goleta.
The series is part of ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, a program organized by the UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures Department and dedicated to bringing people together to share the "rich cultural heritage of Latin America," serving more than 15,000 students and community members each year throughout Santa Barbara County.
According to Ashley Greene, the education programs coordinator for USCB Arts and Lectures, all the shows had a full house and the community's response was lively and positively overwhelming.
“It was really special to see a lot of community members reconnect after Viva hasn’t been around for three years," Greene said. "There were a lot of kids, grandparents and many generations all gathered together and some of them hadn’t seen each other in a while, so it’s nice for everyone to reconnect again."
Greene says two future performances that are closer to the Santa Maria area will be held April 15 and May 20, which will be held at Guadalupe City Hall.
Grandeza Mexicana is one of Los Angeles' top ballet folklorico companies, and aims to preserve the traditions and customs of Mexico’s past and present. It's a nonprofit performing arts organization founded by Jose Vences in 2003. The company was formed to advance the field of Mexican folk ballet and to enhance the public’s appreciation for the diversity and depth of Mexican culture. Backed by careful research, Grandeza Mexicana’s work is committed to preserving the traditions and customs of Mexico.
