Guadalupe residents could be found celebrating lively music, dancing and culture last weekend as a top ballet folklorico company performed Saturday.

The group, Grandeza Mexicana, put on three free public performances in Santa Barbara, Guadalupe and Goleta.

The series is part of ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara!, a program organized by the UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures Department and dedicated to bringing people together to share the "rich cultural heritage of Latin America," serving more than 15,000 students and community members each year throughout Santa Barbara County.

