As Guadalupe Police Chief Gary Hoving retires without an appointed replacement, the Police Department is set to receive an interim chief.
Sgt. Carlos Limon will begin as interim chief on Monday, said Joana Mendoza, a records technician with Guadalupe Police.
Hoving retires as Guadalupe Police Chief following a four-decade career in law enforcement, much of it with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.
Hoving, who served as Guadalupe’s police chief for the past five years, is widely credited with bringing a renewed sense of professionalism to the department following a tumultuous period under former Chief George Mitchell. In 2012 — months before he stepped down — Mitchell received a vote of no confidence from the Guadalupe Police Officers Association.
Guadalupe began its search for a new police chief six months ago and in July extended a conditional job offer to Michael Cash, who previously led the police department of Southwestern College. At the time, City Administrator Cruz Ramos said the candidate would be confirmed after undergoing an extensive and thorough background check.
On Tuesday, the City Council was set to formally appoint Cash to the position during the closed session portion of a special meeting but ended the closed session without taking any action.
Ramos did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Previously, city officials said they hoped to have a new chief start a few weeks before Hoving’s departure to ensure a smooth transition.
Cash has had a controversial law enforcement career, with allegations of unauthorized hires and the use of excessive force, among other actions, according to reports in the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Los Angeles Times and the Southwestern College Sun.