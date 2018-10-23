After being appointed to his position amid concerns from the public about his record, Guadalupe Public Safety Director and Police Chief Michael Cash hopes to move forward and continue to build upon the success of his predecessor.
Cash, who has been in charge of Guadalupe Police and Fire departments for the past two weeks, replaces former Chief Gary Hoving. Since taking control of the city’s public safety office, Cash said his goal is to learn more about the community and maintain the standards and level of service that Guadalupe’s police and fire officers provide.
“I’ve talked to the police officers, I’ve talked to the firefighters — these people are doing a great job,” Cash said. “I am very much impressed. What I’d like to do is build upon what’s already here. If you look at the crime rate, it’s one of the lowest in all of California.”
Born in New Mexico, Cash’s family moved to Oceanside when his father — a drill instructor for the United States Marine Corps — was stationed at Camp Pendleton. When Cash was 20 years old, he saw that the San Diego Police Department was hiring and signed up to join the force.
“I did 24 years there and I left as a captain,” Cash said, adding he served in various positions during two-dozen years with the San Diego Police Department, including special assistant to the chief of police for community relations, headed the beach enforcement team and worked on security during special events. “I was in charge of all sporting and special events that occur in the city — for all the major runs, for the Charger football games, for the Padres baseball games — I was in charge of making sure all those events went OK.”
Before coming to Guadalupe, the 57-year-old served stints as head of security with the San Diego Chargers, director of emergency preparedness at Loyola Marymount University and chief of police at Southwestern College.
Certain aspects of Cash’s career became topics of discussion among Guadalupe’s residents in the days before he was approved for the position, most notably an accidental discharge of a firearm that occurred in the police locker room at Southwest College, sending a bullet into an adjacent room that had three people in it.
Cash said he understands that people are concerned about the issue and added that he hopes people will take context into account when they consider the accidental discharge.
“It was an accident,” Cash said of the incident. “Of course, I’m not happy with it. But then, if they’ve looked at any police department in the United States, it happens more than what you’d think. Pretty much every department has had some type of accidental discharge. Even if you’re not a police officer, you’ve probably heard of accidental discharges with people who have weapons at home or are cleaning them, or hunting — these things do happen.
“As far as mine, in particular, it was a brand-new weapon,” Cash said. “I had just finished my [firearms] qualification. As with all kinds of new things, it’s stiff and kind of hard to work and so forth.”
After completing his qualification, Cash said he was heading back to work to interview an employee who was suspected of committing a felony. “So I’m driving heading back to the office from the qualification range, and I get a call on my radio saying the person is there to be interviewed and they say they’re taking the person to my office to wait for me. The problem was, all my questions were written out on my desk. All my evidence and information was written out on my desk so you can understand — I got a person who quite possibly committed a felony, and could go to jail, they're putting him in my office and he can see all the evidence and all the questions I’m going to ask him before I get there. So I tell them to get that person out of my office and that I have sensitive information there that they should not be seeing.”
After returning to Southwestern College, Cash said he went to the locker room to put his uniform on and hurried to get to his office. “I had to put my gun into my holster, and before that, one thing I always do is check the magazine and all the bullets,” he said. “It's a piece of equipment that can save your life so I always check to make sure it’s OK, that it’s ready to go and then I push it back in. So I was checking that, and my finger — it had to have been on the trigger — and the thing went off.”
Other issues that concerned some residents included news reports of making unauthorized hires and financial mismanagement, which Cash referred to as being unsubstantiated claims.
“It’s allegations — there was never any investigation on any of that stuff,” Cash said. “If this was supposed to have happened, wouldn’t someone have done an investigation? Anyone can have an allegation about anything. But was there an investigation? I was never talked to about those things, nothing was brought up.”
Going forward, Cash said he hopes he can encourage more community involvement in the city’s police. “Having the community engaged with us — that’s one of the things that is really important,” Cash said. “I want to really build more of that, and also youth programs. I’m big on youth programs — that can dictate the future as far crimes. If we make sure we have a strong relationship with and activities for our youth, that's going to go a long way. That’s crime prevention. That pays dividends back to the community and to the Police Department.”
Cash praised how welcoming the people in Guadalupe have been since he became the city’s top public safety officer two weeks ago.
“These people have made me feel like I’ve grown up here,” he said. "This job was kind of presented to me, by one of the pastors at church. I kind of prayed on it, came up here and thought, 'Man, this is like a little slice of heaven.' I’ve just fallen in love with the people and area so far. I’m having a blast.”