Workers began installing around 20 sculptures in prominent locations around Guadalupe on Thursday as part of a partnership with the Squire Foundation

The whimsical statues, which include pieces displaying birds, dancers and even an image of Tiger Woods, were created by the late Santa Barbara-based artist Morris Squire. 

Workers with the Squire Foundation plan to complete the installation by mid-July. The sculptures are on loan to the city from the foundation and will remain in place for a minimum of five years. 

The foundation previously worked to organize public art installations at Waller Park and Preisker Park in Santa Maria.

Guadalupe City Hall, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, American Legion Post 371 and Central Park are among the locations selected for the installation of sculptures. 

City Clerk Joice Earleen Raguz volunteered to identify sculptures and locations for the project.

The city plans to hold a walking tour of the sculptures in July after all of them have been installed.

