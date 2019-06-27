Statues of violin and flute players, in the 300 block of Guadalupe Street in Guadalupe, are public art on loan from the Squire Foundation. A third sculpture of a tambourine player will be added to the group soon.
City Clerk Joice Earleen Raguz, shown with a sculpture in front of City Hall, volunteered to assist Guadalupe and the Squire Foundation in choosing the sculptures and finding the locations for their installation.
Len Wood, Staff
Workers install the "Blue Couple" statue in front of Guadalupe City Hall on Thursday morning. The public art is on loan from the Squire Foundation.
Len Wood, Staff
A man sits next to the "Freud" statue at 813 Guadalupe St. in Guadalupe on Thursday. The public art is on loan from the Squire Foundation.
Len Wood, Staff
Passersby look at the "Tiger Woods" sculpture at Bonita Pacifica Park in Guadalupe.
Len Wood, Staff
Len Wood, Staff
The "White Dress on Red Woman" sculpture stands outside La Esperanza Market in Guadalupe. The public art is on loan from the Squire Foundation.
Len Wood, Staff
The "Spock Flower" sculpture at 4723 W. Main St. in Guadalupe is part of a public art exhibit on loan to the city from the Squire Foundation.
