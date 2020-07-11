Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center receives grant to put collections online

Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center will soon make its collections and educational programs available online as the result of a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, a Dunes Center spokesman said.
The Dunes Center was one of more than 2,300 cultural organizations that requested $370 million in project funding from the National Endowment for the Humanitied CARES grant program, said Doug Jenzen, executive director of the center.
Just 317, or about 14% of the applicants, received funding, Jenzen said.
The grants are designed to allow cultural organizations to retain staff to curate and preserve humanities collections, advance humanities research and maintain buildings and core operations, he said.
Jenzen said it was an honor to be chosen since the grant process is highly competitive and this is the only time the center has applied for funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Jenzen said the center shifted its approach to disseminating knowledge as soon as the COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders were issued by surveying parents and teachers to see what the community would need.
As a result, the center began creating activities families could do in the home, backyard or neighborhood and has released multiple activities each week via social media.
The center is also migrating its collections to a cloud-based platform that can be accessed by researchers and scholars from any location with internet access, Jenzen said.
