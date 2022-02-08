A docent-led hike to the ridge overlooking Point Sal, planned for Sunday by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, will give participants an opportunity to see and shoot photos of the scenic coastline and native plants and wildlife.
Dunes Center community hike leader Ray Segovia will conduct the three- to four-hour, moderately strenuous hike over a round trip of 6 miles, starting promptly at 9 a.m. from the trailhead at the end of Brown Road west of Highway 1, south of Guadalupe.
Participants will have the option of hiking down to the beach and dogs are welcome on the hike, a Dunes Center spokesman said, but the trail does not have restrooms.
Participants should dress appropriately, including footwear, and bring water, hats, sunscreen and hand sanitizer.
Hikers will be asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other and wear face masks when gathering at the assembly point and when social distancing is not possible, the spokesman said.
Participants must register for the hike by visiting https://my805tix.com/e/community-hike-to-ptsal-2. A $5 donation is requested for Dunes Center educational programs but is not mandatory.
For more information, contact the Dunes Center at 805-343-2455 or admin@dunescenter.org.