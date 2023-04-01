The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand re-opening of the facility which, according to executive director L Erika Weber, has joined the South County Chambers of Commerce.

“It's a post covid re-opening and then we joined the South County Chambers of Commerce,” said Weber. “We've been longtime members of the Santa Maria Chamber and we decided to join the South County Chamber because a lot of the schools that we serve are in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande."

The Dunes Center is a cultural and historical museum that includes a local favorite: artifacts from the 1923 film "The Ten Commandments," directed by Cecil B. DeMille. The movie was filmed at the dunes.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

