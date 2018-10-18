Guadalupe candidates for City Council, mayor and treasurer discussed the city’s finances and economic development during a public forum Thursday at Guadalupe City Hall.
Moderated by KUHL 1440’s Ben Heighes, the forum was intended to give voters a chance to learn about the candidates and become more informed voters.
Guadalupe Mayor John Lizalde decided not to seek re-election, leaving City Councilman Ariston Julian, whose council term was expiring, the only mayoral candidate in the race. Only one person, Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, is running for the city treasurer’s position.
Incumbent Councilwoman Virginia Ponce also chose not to seek re-election to the council. The City Council candidates competing for two four-year seats are Manuel Estorga, Liliana Cardenas, Richard Jenne and Eugene Anthony Costa Jr. Jenne was unable to attend the forum due to a medical emergency.
The five candidates took turns answering questions posed by Heighes, who asked a mix of his own questions alongside written questions submitted by audience members.
Julian, the sole candidate for mayor, was asked how the city of Guadalupe was doing financially and if there were ways the city could save money. “We all know the city isn’t doing well financially,” he said. “It’s doing better than it has in years. We all know about the grand jury report — there was a grand jury report this year that mentioned we are still in a financial hole. We still are transferring from enterprise funds to the General Fund. It’s going to be another four or five years before we get out of the financial hole and into the black.”
Questions asked of other candidates included:
What’s the most important issue to you and, if elected to the City Council, how would you work on that issue?
Estorga, a former planning commissioner, said the most important issue was to get facts straight and keep the city’s affairs running properly.
Costa said his priorities would be to improve the parks and recreation situation in Guadalupe, as well as develop additional tax revenues to help the city’s financial state.
Cardenas said the city budget needs to be Guadalupe’s top priority. “I definitely do think we need to take time to figure out how we’ll be able to increase revenue into our city to be able to provide different services.”
Is the city doing enough to attract tourists to the area? Are there ideas you have that might increase the number of people visiting Guadalupe?
Julian said construction around the new Pasadera housing development, located near the intersection of highways 1 and 166, will help to get people to stop in Guadalupe. “When you enhance the downtown area, when you actually build a market that’ll bring businesses to the new Pasadera shopping center — I think that’s going to be our saving grace,” he said.
Estorga said Guadalupe is not doing enough to attract tourists, specifically noting the lack of an RV park in the city. “On the Fourth of July a lot of people drive their RVs [toward the beach] and they have to go back because there’s no parking,” Estorga said. “We could do a place to park RVs, trailers, maybe just for the month, the week, the day. And maybe get some funds out of it.”
Costa said the city could always do more to attract more tourism. “You look at other cities — Santa Maria, Pismo, Grover Beach — they have a chamber of commerce who help attract a lot of this stuff and help attract get businesses to come in and thrive,” Costa said. “We don’t have one.”
Cardenas said the city could invest in marketing Guadalupe to travelers driving through the Central Coast area. “From the stretch of Oceano to Los Alamos, Guadalupe is the spot in the middle in order to stop anywhere to grab a cup of coffee, grab some water,” she said, adding that Guadalupe should also advertise the presence of a charging station in the city for electric vehicles, which could draw people into the city to shop and eat while their vehicles charge.
Michaud said the city should cater more to motorists and cyclists, who often ride through the city. “They don’t have anywhere to stop,” Michaud said.