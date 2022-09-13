Guadalupe celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a parade, festivities Sunday.

The 99th Mexican Independence Parade in Guadalupe took place on Sunday, a traditional procession along Guadalupe Street that is ingrained in the hearts of the residents of this small town.

Mexican Independence started the night of Sept. 15, 1810, when the priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla brandished a banner of the Virgin of Guadalupe and rallied the fight against the Spaniards, who had colonized Mexico beginning in 1535.

In Mexico the celebration starts with “El Grito” — the President or main authority shouts, waving the Mexican flag as a bell tolls: “Mexicans! Long live national independence! Long live the heroes who gave us Homeland and Freedom! Long live Hidalgo! Long live Morelos! Long live Allende! Long live Corregidora! Long live Aldama! Long live Guerrero!” 

image002.jpg

Dancers perform as part of the Mexican Independent Day celebration Sunday in Guadalupe.

image003.jpg
A Mexican flag is displayed Sunday during celebrations for Mexican Independence Day in Guadalupe.
image001jpg
Mounted equestrians ride along Guadalupe Street Sunday as part of the Mexican Independence Day parade in Guadalupe.
