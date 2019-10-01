A Guadalupe man was killed Tuesday near Avila Beach after his car veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree.
Just after 9:35 a.m., Arturo Estrada-Aguilera Jr., 44, was driving north on the left-hand lane of Highway 101 when he abruptly crossed both lanes, left the roadway and hit a large oak tree head-on near the Avila Beach Drive off-ramp, according to CHP spokesman Michael Poelking. He was traveling 70 to 75 mph.
Estrada-Aguilera, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash, Poelking said.