A Guadalupe man was arrested and charged with the 2018 murder of a Santa Maria teenager on Thursday.
Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department served an arrest warrant at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and took 21-year-old Guadalupe resident Israel De La Cruz Hernandez into custody without incident, Lt. Daniel Rios said.
Hernandez was booked on a murder charge with a gang enhancement. He is being held on $2 million bail.
The arrest was made following the 2018 murder investigation into the shooting death of Adrian Zamora Alvarez, who was 18 at the time he was shot and killed near the intersection of Enos Drive and Thornburg Street.
SMPD officers, detectives and crime lab personnel responded and investigated this incident, which occurred on Dec. 8, 2018.
This case has remained open and active since then. Detectives continued to investigate this case and deemed it to be gang related, Rios said.
In early 2023, SMPD detectives gathered further information and evidence that supported an arrest warrant being sought for Hernandez. SMPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant earlier this month that was subsequently served Thursday Rios said.
Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Detective Cazares at (805) 928 -3781 ext. 1319 or the Communications Center at (805) 928 3781 ext. 2277.