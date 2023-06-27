A Guadalupe man who had arranged to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl was arrested following an operation conducted by detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department Tuesday evening.
The investigation that preceded the arrest revealed that 26-year-old Cristopher Alexis Correa, of Guadalupe, arranged to meet via social media with a minor with the intent to engage in sexual acts.
On Tuesday, at about 7:12 p.m., SMPD detectives arrested Correa in a parking lot after he arrived to meet with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.