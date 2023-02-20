The Guadalupe Recreation and Parks Department hosted its "Daddy and Daughter Dance" Saturday night.

The event was held at the city hall auditorium on Obispo Street and started at 6:30 p.m.

The dance was for "fathers, stepfathers, grandfathers and father figures" who were invited to escort a special girl in their life for an "enchanting evening."

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you