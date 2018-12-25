Santa Claus made a pit stop in Guadalupe on Christmas morning, trading his sleigh and reindeer for a spot atop a yellow fire engine.
Like unwrapping gifts and spending time with family, the Guadalupe Fire Department passing out candy to the city's children and families has been a local Christmas tradition for nearly 60 years. Starting just after 8 a.m. in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the city, excited children and parents — many still in their pajamas — dash out the door to take part in the decades-old tradition.
"When I first heard the fire truck I thought something was going on," recalled Briana Purdum, who moved from Orcutt in 2012, "but I was surprised — and happy — to see it was Santa." This year, Purdum and Anthony Burgett invited their parents to celebrate with their newborn son, Aiden Burgett, who saw Santa (played by Art Palomar) for the first time on Tuesday.
"There's nothing like this in Orcutt," she added. "Now that I have my child it's really something special."
The Hernandez family took a break from their menudo breakfast to gather on the sidewalk in front of their Sandpiper Lane home and watch the annual procession. "There is just so much joy seeing the kids come out, knowing that Santa is on the fire truck," said Eddie Hernandez, a lifelong Guadalupe resident and former city firefighter.
Hernandez has donned the iconic red suit and white beard every Christmas morning during the 11 years he spent working with the city fire department. He said his favorite part of the holiday tradition was greeting families and taking pictures with children.
"You get to know about half the town when you do it," he said. "For most people it's always fun trying to guess who Santa is. Some people know who he is and others don't."
The smiles and laughter from children and families keep cousins and volunteers Adryannah Brewer and Jenise Garcia, both 17, coming back year after year. Garcia, whose father is a member of the Guadalupe Fire Department, said she doesn't mind waiting to unwrap gifts and eat tamales.
"Seeing all the little kids come out with big smiles on their face really makes it worth it," she said. "They're just so excited to see Santa."
Elizabeth and Eddie Beas, who relocated from Santa Maria to Guadalupe two years ago, woke their daughters, Emily and Valerie, up early to catch a glimpse of St. Nick roll down their street. "I love it," Elizabeth Beas said of the family's new tradition.
"I love having the kids here, waking up and walking outside to see Santa. It's beautiful."