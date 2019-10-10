{{featured_button_text}}

The Guadalupe Firefighters Association recently received a $10,000 grant from the Union Pacific Foundation.

The grant money will be used for supplemental firefighter equipment and emergency preparedness training for firefighters in Guadalupe.

Specifically, according to Guadalupe Firefighters Association Vice President Ryan Mack, the money will be used for rescue equipment, protective gear, firefighter tools and specialized training.

The association applied for the grant with Union Pacific Foundation five months ago and received notification Sept. 1.

The Union Pacific Foundation is the nonprofit grant-funding wing of Union Pacific, which operates the second largest railroad system in the United States.

“Thanks to Union Pacific Foundation’s generosity, Guadalupe firefighters will be better prepared to respond to railroad emergencies in the future and are extremely grateful for the opportunity to better serve our community,” Mack said.

