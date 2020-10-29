Guadalupe, Cuyama branch libraries to reopen for limited indoor service next week

The Guadalupe and Cuyama branches of the Santa Maria Public Library will reopen with modifications to community members next week, after seven months of closure and mostly online services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two locations were approved for reopening after an extensive COVID-19 safety review process by the city of Santa Maria, with the Orcutt Branch Library also permitted to reopen on Oct. 19.

The branches will be open for grab-and-go services, with a 20-minute time limit in place for all visitors and capacity limited to 25% to allow for social distancing.

Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry, and sneeze guards will be in place to separate staff from visitors.

Although libraries in Santa Barbara County were permitted to reopen at limited capacity in late August, frequently changing COVID-19 guidelines and delays on safety supplies such as sneeze guards delayed the process, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.

Due to these delays, the Santa Maria Main Library and the Los Alamos Branch Library will remain closed except for curbside pickup service for the time being.