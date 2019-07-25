{{featured_button_text}}

Ground was officially broken Thursday morning for the newest addition to the Guadalupe Cultural Center complex.

Sitting behind the Guadalupe Cultural Arts & Education Center and The Yellow House at 1045 Guadalupe St., this third building will complete the complex and expand the capabilities of both the Cultural Arts Center and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame, which is located in The Yellow House.

“This is a dream come true,” said Joe Talaugon, who is financing the $450,000 project. “My wife, Margie, had this dream over 20 years ago, and finally her dream is coming true. Today is a very important day and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“Unfortunately, my mother didn’t live to see it,” said Karen Talaugon Evangelista of her mother, who died in 2017. “This was mom’s dream, and after she passed, Dad and I picked up her inspiration and now we’re completing her dream.

“This final building will be a reflection of her life. She was a humanitarian, a civil rights activist, she definitely brought people together. She was an inspiration for both me and my father.”

Native Americans, including Pete Zavala, center, in vest, perform an honor song Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community meeting building at the Guadalupe Arts and Education Center complex.

Evangelista said they haven’t decided on a name for the new barn-style building, “but it will be dedicated to my mother.”

“This building is on the site of the original village of Guadalupe,” Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said. “If you go back, our city has such a rich history. There are so many people that are connected to this community, and not just in sports.

"Now we’ll be able to have even more educational events," Julian continued. "This is going to be a great addition to our community. I’m really looking forward to that day it’s done. This is just another example of the great things that are happening in Guadalupe.”

Talaugon is a Guadalupe native who is also a member of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and after welcoming remarks from Evangelista and Talaugon, the groundbreaking ceremony officially began with a Native American blessing of the site and a spiritual prayer song led by Pete Crowheart Zavala.

“The blessing was to send out good medicine, good luck for everybody and for the future of our new center,” Talaugon said.

The new building will have a large hall as its centerpiece, big enough to host dinners for up to 120 people.

Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian, left, thanks Joe Talaugon for his efforts to build the new community meeting building under construction at the Guadalupe Arts and Education Center complex Thursday.

There will be a Guadalupe veterans memorial outside on one side of the building and a garden on the other.

“We expect to have most of the work done by November,” Talaugon said.

“We may not have the kitchen installed or the landscaping done by then. We’re hoping to have all that done by January or February,” Evangelista said.

“This is going to be huge,” said Talaugon, one of the founders of the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame. “We’ll have a permanent place to hold our Hall of Fame induction dinners, but sports is just one part of it. This is really going to be a community events venue.”

The new banquet hall will be open to rental by members of the community.

Joe Talaugon, in plaid shirt at center, scoops soil with others Thursday in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the new community meeting building under construction at the Guadalupe Arts and Education Center complex.

“We see weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, quinceañeras and other special events being held here,” said Evangelista. “Groups like the Lions Club and the youth sports associations will be welcome to meet there. All kinds of groups will be able to hold meetings or fundraisers there.”

The Sports Hall of Fame will remain in the Yellow House.

“That’s the place where people can look to the rich history of Guadalupe sports and a place to look forward to the future, but whenever we have a big event or a new sports display, we’ll hold it at the new building,” said Talaugon. “And we want to build a coalition of all the sports in the city, including youth baseball, football and wrestling, that will share in the new building.”

“Just like the Sports Hall of Fame houses permanent sports exhibits, this new building will be home to other permanent exhibits highlighting the history of the city,” said Evangelista.

“It will be beautiful to have a place where we can bring people together. The whole complex is a positive reflection on Guadalupe. I’m looking forward to what it will bring to the community.”

