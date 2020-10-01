Guadalupe Court: 38-unit affordable housing site opens for farmworker families

Northern Santa Barbara County's new affordable farmworker housing complex, Guadalupe Court, has officially opened to its first group of tenants after a lengthy search for applications.

Located along 11th Street in Guadalupe and managed by Peoples' Self-Help Housing, the 38-unit complex offers housing to income-qualified applicants who receive the majority of their income from agricultural work.

The complex is made up mainly of two-bedroom units, along with several three-bedroom units and a handful of one-bedroom units. Tenant amenities include an outdoor courtyard, computer lab, onsite laundry facilities, a barbecue area, a playground and a community center. Peoples' Self-Help Housing also offers “wraparound services” for residents including an after-school education program and licensed social workers onsite.

Before opening in September, the project initially struggled to find applicants during the spring and summer, a phenomenon that initially surprised many who work in affordable housing, according to Peoples' Self-Help Housing President and CEO John Fowler.

"COVID definitely did throw a curveball to us," Fowler said. "Usually these things have a waiting list hundreds of people long. It usually happens very quickly. This has been a little challenging, but I'm happy to [say] that we’re almost all leased up."