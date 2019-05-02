Conjoined twins were born to a Guadalupe couple at 8:53 a.m. Thursday and survived for more than four hours, allowing the family to spend some time with them before they died peacefully in their mother Natalie’s arms.
In an email Thursday night, Francisco Romero shared the birth — and death — of Willow and Evangelene, their twin girls who were joined from the chest to the throat, sharing an imperfect heart, lungs and other organs that prevented their separation.
Doctors had warned the Romeros their girls might not live long after being delivered by a vertical C-section at 31 weeks gestation and, in fact, could die during or before birth.
Regardless of how long the twins survived, the Romeros learned, the girls would never leave the hospital alive.
But the couple were determined to give them as much life as they could, provided it was peaceful, painless and noninvasive.
“Since they left momma's belly they fought and fought, they fought to the last breath, and with the help of more than 20 doctors they were able to wait for Mom to come out of surgery,” Francisco wrote.
“They endured even more still for the rest of the family to get here, and at 1:30 or so they gave us their last breath, surrounded by all their family who loved them both very much,” he said.
“We can only say thank you for such a beautiful gift.”
Francisco said the doctors at Ronald Reagan UCLA Hospital were able to provide ventilation to the girls’ underdeveloped lungs by intubating Willow, but the pressure caused the air to leak out through the airway of Evangelene, who was not intubated.
But he said doctors were eventually able to intubate Evangelene as well, and the twins seemed to stabilize.
However, after a couple of hours their blood pressure began to rise, and one of the girls’ lungs collapsed.
“We took them out of the ventilator and they peacefully passed on Momma's arms, surrounded by close friends, grandparents, aunts and uncles,” Francisco said.
The Romeros believed they were expecting their second child July 2, hearing a single heartbeat, until the day after Valentine’s Day when a sonogram revealed two heads.
Twelve days later, three UCLA doctors confirmed the girls were conjoined, and additional tests brought only more bad news.
The girls shared a heart, but it had holes, a ventricle that was too small and irregular connections to their circulatory system.
Doctors told them abortion was an option, but neither of them seriously considered that.
“I could feel them move,” Natalie said last week. “So (termination) didn’t feel right. That wasn’t even an option.”
Still, it was hard for the couple to deal with at first, and they kept the details private.
Eventually, they said, they came to terms with it and decided to share what they were going through in hopes it would help other couples faced with the same or a similarly difficult pregnancy.
They discovered a blog by a woman who was reflecting on the conjoined twins she had years before as well as a Facebook page for couples expecting conjoined twins where they shared experiences and emotions and found support.
Natalie began writing about their experiences and their unborn girls on her own blog called “Two Souls, One Heart.”
They came to believe the twins were sent for a purpose.
“It brought us closer together,” Francisco said. “We discovered a lot about ourselves.”
On Sunday, Natalie began to feel very uncomfortable, and the doctors advised them to go to UCLA.
Francisco said the doctors wanted to perform the Caesarean section Tuesday because Natalie’s amniotic fluid had built to three times the normal level, threatening to rupture her uterus.
“Her body cannot withstand it any longer,” Francisco said.
But the doctors reluctantly agreed to postpone the surgery until Thursday morning to give the Romeros’ family members to make arrangements to be on hand for the birth.
In the meantime, they gave Natalie an injection to help the babies’ lungs develop more quickly to give them a better chance of surviving long enough for Natalie to meet them.
Francisco said the hospital would allow him to be with the twins in the Intensive Care Unit following their birth, to have a priest to do an emergency baptism, and to give them a private room for family visits.
“We prefer that they spend their last minutes by our side so we can give them the love that they deserve, but with the satisfaction that we did absolutely everything for our daughters,” he said.
And when the end came, it seemed it happened as best as the couple could expect.