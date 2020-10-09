Guadalupe community leaders form business association to spur growth

On the side of the former Far Western Tavern in Guadalupe along Highway 1, a bright, eye-catching mural conveys the spirit of the northernmost city in Santa Barbara County — "Small Town, Big Heart."

Gilbert Robles, the owner of 9th Street Barbershop in Guadalupe, said the mural perfectly captures the message of the Guadalupe Business Association, a new endeavor gaining traction under the leadership of Robles and other community members.

Robles is president of the up-and-coming association, which he said aims to increase marketing for Guadalupe and provide the support and representation that local businesses have been lacking in the city.

"I can't remember how long it's been since we had a chamber of commerce. There’s no liaison between the businesses and the city, and business owners never really had any representation," Robles said. "I think it’s gonna work really well."

Following years of economic stagnation and debt in Guadalupe, Mayor Ariston Julian said he is hoping the association can spur economic growth by participating in ongoing developments such as the Pasadera Homes project, which includes 800 affordable homes along Highway 1, as well as a community center and school.

"Pasadera has helped the city with property tax, which helped expand city services to a minor degree ... [Taking] advantage of that was one of the reasons the Guadalupe Business Association was started, to build up economics for the whole town," Julian said.