Two community cleanup events have been planned in Guadalupe, with the first this Saturday at the beach and the second next Saturday in the city, a spokeswoman for the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center said.
Volunteers will clean up the beach at the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve, located at the west end of Main Street, from 9 to 11 a.m., with all equipment to be provided.
This is a new location from a previously announced cleanup, the spokeswoman said.
Then on Jan. 22, the Dunes Center will partner with Essence of Earth to clean up Veterans Memorial Plaza at 899 Guadalupe St.
For more information, contact the Dunes Center at admin@dunescenter.org or 805-343-2455.