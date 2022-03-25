The Guadalupe City Council has given the green light for a cannabis processing facility to continue with the permitting process, paving the way for the city's first marijuana-related business.
During a special meeting on March 15, council members heard presentations about proposed cannabis businesses within the city limits, including a processing facility and five dispensaries. Afterward, they authorized staff to work with cultivation and processing applicant Central Coast Processing LLC on a conditional use permit for its facility.
Operations at the facility at 151 Obispo St. will see marijuana trucked in from nearby growers for processing — drying, trimming and packaging — before distribution. It will include 24-hour security and perimeter fencing, as well as contract up to 40 employees per-shift once fully operational. According to City Administrator Todd Bodem, the traffic will be less intrusive than the cooling facility that used to be there.
The permitting process will involve city staff reviewing construction plans and licensing, as well as fee payments and site inspections. A permit could be finalized by the planning department in as soon as a month.
"There was only one applicant for a processing facility here, so it was a quicker process than the dispensaries," Bodem said. "I'm excited about it. The new revenue stream could be a great opportunity for the city."
One concern about the facility that several community members raised during a Feb. 16 public meeting on the proposed marijuana business was the potential odor. However, according to the presentation, the processing facility will include a state-of-the-art odor mitigation system.
The facility marks the first marijuana-related business in Guadalupe since the city adopted a commercial cannabis business ordinance in May 2021.
"It's come together really well in just a year's time," Bodem said. "I've had people from the industry note that this is the fastest city that pulled it together once they committed to marijuana. It can be touchy, because you want to make sure all the legalities are buttoned up and squared away."
Once the permitting process is complete, construction on the 6-acre site will begin. With spot modifications and upgrades being made to the existing structure and lot, the processing facility expected to be up and running as soon as July.
Discussing dispensaries
The Guadalupe City council also heard five presentations on possible dispensary businesses at various locations along Guadalupe Street, repurposing empty retail spaces.
Businesses vying for the chance to be the first retail marijuana business in Guadalupe include: Lompoc-based The Roots; Mr. Nice Guy, which has more than 25 dispensaries throughout California and Oregon; Central Coast-based grower and retailer Root One; HerbNJoy, whose nearly 10 dispensaries are mostly located in the Bay area; and Element 7 from Los Angeles.
Representatives from each of the five dispensaries were on hand at the meeting to present their plans and answer questions from City Council members.
Although public comments were not made during the special meeting, over 45 comments were submitted during the Feb. 16 meeting on the issue. While few people supported all five businesses being approved, many were in favor of having one or two dispensaries.
The council did not ask staff to move forward with permitting any of the projects as members continue to debate the merits of the businesses and how many projects to approve. According to Bodem, the council is expected to reach a decision at the April 12 meeting.
"I think one to three sounds realistic, but the council could theoretically pick all five or none if they wanted to," Bodem explained.
He added that once the council decides on a direction, it will still take take time before residents see a dispensary open for business. "What I would say is that we will have [retail cannabis] here before the end of the year."
The April 12 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obsipo St.