The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday approved plans for the Pasadera South housing project, adding 98 homes to the development at the southeast corner of Highways 1 and 166 that is key to the city's growth.
Council members voted unanimously on plans for the next phase of the Pasadera Homes development. The project aims to bring more than 800 homes to Guadalupe in total, with nearly 400 currently occupied or on the market.
The first several phases of home construction began in 2016, and the first 120 homes were on the market before 2019. As planning and development continues, the goal is to build more than 80 homes per year.
"The addition of this tract plan would bring an additional 98 single-family homes, as well as six lots for parks and other public facilities," said Bill Scott, contracted city planner.
Most mission-style homes within the development are in the 2,000-square-foot, three-bedroom range, but some units are as large as 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms. According to Zillow, homes in the community begin around $570,000.
The Guadalupe Union School District purchased two parcels on the far east side of the development for a school in 2019, but supply chain and funding issues caused by the pandemic have left the project in limbo. The city plans to use state funding for some of the construction costs, but estimates for the project have increased by more than $10 million since 2020, leaving officials unsure how to pay for the remaining costs.
Construction for the first 100 homes in Pasadera South will begin with groundwork, as crews have to build a bridge along Obispo Street, over the railroad tracks. Staging is underway for the bridge work to begin. Until then, crews will use dirt roads along farmland to conduct groundwork, like digging.
Groundwork is the extent of the work that can be done while the bridge is being built, as emergency vehicles cannot access the space using the current farm roads in the event of a fire.
"The Fire Department noted that their trucks wouldn't be able to access the construction sites in case of fire or other emergencies, due to the conditions along the dirt access road," Scott said. "As part of the permit, crews will only be allowed to do groundwork until emergency services have better access along Obispo Street."
The Pasadera Homes development represents an important milestone for the city — the 10,000 population mark.
At the last census, the city sat around 8,000 people, short of the number that members of the City Council believe will attract national chains to Guadalupe. With 800 additional homes coming to Pasadera, an estimated 3,000 new people could join the Guadalupe community.
Council members like Mayor Ariston Julian believe that 10,000 citizens will attract enough attention from national retailers that most residents of Guadalupe won't have to do their shopping in Santa Maria.
"This is an important step to get us to that magic number of 10,000," Julian said before voting on the Pasadera South phase.
Although construction is set to begin as soon as equipment and materials are on-site, due to the difficult access to equipment, no completion target has been announced publicly.
Developers and city planning officials continue to work together to plan the remaining project areas, which include more homes farther south of the phase approved Tuesday and would see similar timelines once approved.