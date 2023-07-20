The Guadalupe Buddhist Church is inviting the community to its annual Obon festival.

The festival is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 in Santa Maria and will run from 12-6 p.m. at the Minami Center at 600 W. Enos Drive.

"Obon festivals are held around the world in honor of ancestors who have shared their compassion and wisdom with us, therefore contributing much to our lives," the church said in a statement. "Our GBC festival has been held annually before and since the Japanese-American community returned to this area after World War II, with the two-year exception of the Covid-19 pandemic years, and it is a favorite local event."

