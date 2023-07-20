The Guadalupe Buddhist Church is inviting the community to its annual Obon festival.
The festival is scheduled for Sunday, July 30 in Santa Maria and will run from 12-6 p.m. at the Minami Center at 600 W. Enos Drive.
"Obon festivals are held around the world in honor of ancestors who have shared their compassion and wisdom with us, therefore contributing much to our lives," the church said in a statement. "Our GBC festival has been held annually before and since the Japanese-American community returned to this area after World War II, with the two-year exception of the Covid-19 pandemic years, and it is a favorite local event."
There are two dance practices available for those who would like to learn the Obon dances beforehand. The church invites those who would like to participate in its final Bon Odori Dance practices on Saturday, July 22 from 1-3 p.m. at the Guadalupe Buddhist Church and on Monday, July 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Minami Center.
There are presale dinner and raffle tickets available. They can be purchased online at https https://guadalupe-buddhist-church.square.site/. The dinner includes a 1/2 teriyaki chicken dinner with rice and edamame for $17. There are raffle tickets available for $5 each. The first prize is $1,500 and there are other crash prizes available.
There will be additional raffle, food and goods available for purchase on site at the Minami Community Center on July 30.
"This is a fun, family friendly event and we hope to see you all there," the church said.
There is free street parking and admission is free.