Guadalupe-based Apio Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its prepackaged salad bowls after one of its products tested positive for listeria.
According to a release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, one random sample of the company's Sweet Kale Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups with a best by date of Dec. 14 tested positive for the potentially serious bacteria.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency first informed the company, which has since reported no known illnesses as a result of the possible contamination.
"We’re conducting this voluntary recall as a precaution out of consideration for the well-being and safety of our customers and consumers, despite the fact that there have been no reported cases of illness," Brian Zomorodi, the company's vice president for Quality and Food Safety, said in a statement. "We continue to be committed to serving consumers with the very best quality product and service."
The affected product can be identified with the following UPC and lot codes:
- Asian Sesame – UPC 7 09351 30241 1, Lot 112 331
- Avocado Ranch – UPC 7 09351 30177 3, Lot 112 331
- Raspberry Acai – UPC 7 09351 30178 0, Lot 112 331
- Sweet Kale – UPC 7 09351 30240 4, Lot 112 331
- Tropical Lime – UPC 7 09351 30179 7, Lot 112 331
- Avocado Ranch/Ranch ET Avocats – UPC 7 09351 30195 7, Lot 112 331
- Raspberry Acai/Framboises ET Acai – UPC 7 09351 30196 4, Lot 112 331
- Sweet Kale/Chou Frisé Doux – UPC 7 09351 30243 5, Lot 112 331
Healthy individuals may exhibit high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The bacteria is potentially fatal in young children, elderly people, individuals with weakened immune systems, and expectant mothers may experience miscarriages or stillbirths.
Customers are advised to immediately dispose the affected product or return it to its place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with additional questions may contact Apio’s toll-free number at 800-626-2746, or visit its website at https://www.eatsmart.net.