Growing Grounds held its annual 'Everything Edible' fundraising sale over the weekend, though there's one more chance to score fresh vegetables for a cause.

The fundraiser continues on April 1 in Santa Maria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Growing Grounds Farm, located at 820 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria, is a local source for pesticide-free produce, flowers and fruit and vegetable plants.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you