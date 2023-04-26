The California Highway Patrol identified Juan Albinedaduarte as the man killed after his vehicle rolled several hundred feet down the side of Highway 166 on April 24.
Albinedaduarte, 54, died when his 2007 Nissan Armada left the roadway west of Sierra Madre Road on the rural highway about 25 miles east of Santa Maria.
The CHP office said Albinedaduarte was driving his full-size SUV westbound on Highway 166 at an undetermined speed when he started around a left curve in the roadway. The highway patrol said the vehicle exited the roadway onto the north dirt shoulder and continued in a westerly direction on the shoulder when the vehicle went off the steep hillside.