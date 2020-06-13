Groups mark Michael Jackson Innocent Day on 15th anniversary of verdict in Santa Maria

“Defamation” is defined as an act or statement that damages one’s reputation. Under common law and according to that description, deceased individuals cannot be defamed because "the dead do not have reputations to damage," according to Minclaw.com , online reputation and brand name protection lawyers.

However, William H. Binder wrote for DePaul University of Art, Technology and Intellectual Property Law in 2016, "If one were to print that Elvis [Presley] was a pedophile on T-shirts and then sell them, or even place his name or likeness, absent any potential defamatory statements, on leaflets and distribute them, his estate in certain jurisdictions, would be able to sue on the grounds that such an action was an infringement on his property rights."