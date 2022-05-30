Veterans, friends and families gathered throughout the city over the Memorial Day weekend to celebrate and honor the lives of those who died serving in the military.
In one backyard, a group of veterans gathered for another kind of celebration.
Nearly 30 veterans, friends and members of the court congregated on Friday at Camp Flores — a house for homeless or recovering veterans run by local veterans nonprofit Echo Group — to support two graduates from the Veterans Treatment Court.
"I needed orders; I needed direction, because I can follow that any day of the week, but what I couldn't do and still struggle to do is lead my own way through life," said Steve Baird, who founded Echo Group and Camp Flores after making his own way through Veterans Treatment Court and into recovery. "I have struggled with addiction, violence, homelessness, suicide, all of it. The point is that it doesn't matter if it takes you 15 times through to get it, we will be here. Every day is a battle, gentleman."
Veterans Treatment Court is a program designed to help prior military who now face criminal charges to have access to recovery services and programs that will help reduce or eliminate jail time. The 12- to 18-month program is run in many jurisdictions throughout city, county and state level courts around the country, first coming to Santa Maria in 2011.
"Thank you all for being here today," said Tom Pratt, one of two graduates. "I just keep in mind, nothing else, just today and forward. The sustaining force throughout my life has been Jesus Christ; he's someone you can always depend on. The Band of Brothers here and other veterans are people you can depend on too. Thank you."
The veterans hung out in the courtyard next to flags and signs that had messages such as, "In memory of 58,479 brothers and sisters who didn't return from Vietnam." They shared jokes and stories but also took time to acknowledge how important it was for them to come together this holiday weekend.
"Memorial Day is upon us. If you're like me, you drive by all these mattress sales, and it's like, 'Give me a break,'" Baird said. "But one of the best things I learned from Dr. Hutchinson at the [Veterans Affairs Office], 'You've got to reintegrate yourself into society and you've got to believe there are those out there who've never served who will love you and support you.'"