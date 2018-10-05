Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will screen a film Thursday about oil development in Santa Barbara County as part of its One Community film series.
The film “Groundswell Rising: Protecting Our Children’s Air and Water,” described as “a documentary about the human side of the fracking debate,” will be presented at 7 p.m. at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. in Buellton.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and admission is free. Wine and tacos will be available for purchase.
The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Katie Davis and Rebecca August from the co-sponsoring organizations Los Padres Forest Watch and Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club.
The presentation is being funded, in part, by the Santa Barbara Gives project.
Organizers said there is evidence linking groundwater contamination from oil industry wastewater disposal with higher incidences of cancer, respiratory diseases and fertility and reproductive problems.
“Locally, 600 new wells are being proposed in Cat Canyon,” a spokesman said. “And now the Trump Administration plans to open more than 100,000 acres of federal land and mineral estate in Santa Barbara County to oil and gas leases — including some parcels right here in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
The film captures the passion of ordinary people who are pushing back against a system that promotes profit over health and “unseen leases for chemical rights hidden from people who purchase land thinking they own all the mineral rights under it.”
For more information about the screening, contact Stacey Thompson at thompsonarttherapy@gmail.com or 415-606-7756