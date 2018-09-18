Santa Ynez Valley Community Action Alliance will screen a film in October about oil development in Santa Barbara County as part of its One Community film series.
The film “Groundswell Rising: Protecting Our Children’s Air and Water,” described as “a documentary about the human side of the fracking debate,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at Standing Sun Winery, 92 Second St. in Buellton.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and admission is free. Wine and tacos will be available for purchase.
The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with Katie Davis and Rebecca August from the co-sponsoring organizations Los Padres Forest Watch and Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club.
The presentation is being funded, in part, by the Santa Barbara Gives project.
Organizers claim oil and gas companies have been fracking, steam injecting and acidizing in Santa Barbara County for decades, using toxic chemicals that have been deemed harmful to human health by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other government agencies.
They said there is evidence linking groundwater contamination from oil industry wastewater disposal with higher incidences of cancer, respiratory diseases and fertility and reproductive problems.
“Locally, 600 new wells are being proposed in Cat Canyon,” a spokesman said. “And now the Trump administration plans to open more than 100,000 acres of federal land and mineral estate in Santa Barbara County to oil and gas leases — including some parcels right here in the Santa Ynez Valley.”
According to the Burea of Land Management the land described by the organizations as being opened by the Trump administration has been open for leasing "for decades," but has never drawn interest from oil companies.
For more information about the screening, contact Stacey Thompson at thompsonarttherapy@gmail.com or 415-606-7756