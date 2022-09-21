Pastor Orie Johnson, a prominent member of the Santa Maria religious community, served as pastor of the Victory Harvest Church of God in Christ located on Railroad Avenue for the past 50 years.

Johnson, who had been in declining health, died on Sept. 6 at the age of 95. He was one of the first African-American pastors in the area.

“My dad was a remarkable person,” said his son, Eddie Johnson. “He left home with a grade school education and a belief that God would take care of him.”

