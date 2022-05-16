It seemed reality set in Saturday for Nipomo skateboarders when ground was finally broken on the long-awaited skate park in Nipomo Community Park.
Tossing the symbolic first shovels of dirt were San Luis Obispo County 4th District Supervisor Lynn Compton, 4th District Parks Commissioner Mike Eisner, 5th District Parks Commissioner Ranelle Baldwin and Parks and Recreation Department Director Nick Franco.
Compton thanked the community for its support and efforts to provide the skate park as a safe place for the area’s youth to have fun and a legal facility where skaters can hone their skills.
Also tossing shovels of dirt with county officials were some of the skaters who back in 2016, while students at Mesa Middle School, launched a campaign to raise money for the park’s construction and Tom Slater, the teacher who helped them organize that fundraising drive.
In a 2017 workshop, Mesa skaters also provided the county with input on the Nipomo Skatepark’s design, which was ultimately developed by the San Diego firm Stantec.
The 10,000-square-foot park will have three quarter-pipes, one with a window, as well as two bowls, two grind ledges, a hubba ledge, a stacked ledge, hand rails, steps, a flat bar and banks.
It will also include picnic tables, prefabricated restrooms and its own parking lot off Orchard Road, which will be extended past West Tefft Street to become the new entrance to that side of Nipomo Community Park.
Construction work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 23, said Tanya Richardson, assistant director of SLO Parks and Recreation Department.
Nipomo skateboarders had dreamed of having their own skate park as far back as the mid-1990s, and it was included as a possible feature when SLO County began work on the Nipomo Community Park Master Plan around 2002.
The site of the skate park, adjacent to the Nipomo Library, was also designated as the potential location for a public swimming pool, but when the master plan was finally approved in 2012, the skate park was included.
But it took until 2020, when SLO County received a $500,000 state grant, to collect enough money to construct the park.
The cost for just the skate park is pegged at $2.9 million, but the total project cost is just under $3.26 million, which includes moving a gas line and creating the new park entrance.
