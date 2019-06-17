Bounce houses, corn hole boards, dodge ball on the grass and families filling Grogan Park on Monday all meant one thing: Free Day of Family Play.
“It’s an annual event that the No Kid Hungry program puts on. We partner with them,” said Jason Davie, recreation supervisor, who helped set up the day’s festivities. “We’re promoting the No Kid Hungry program at our Safe and Strong sites – and we chose this site.”
Local families were invited for the free day of games and relaxation from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the northern Santa Maria venue, thanks to sponsorship by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the No Kid Hungry campaign through the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.
Under a light marine layer and patchy sun, kids played “Spin the Wheel” with kids who wanted to win various prizes like free t-shirts and water bottles. There was also an arts and crafts center where kids got a chance to decorate their own masks.
Davie said that free food comes via the county food bank or from the Community Action Commission via the No Kid Hungry program.
“We’re a benefactor of the program and we want to promote that program. The event is here because the park works well for us and can handle the numbers of families and kids who choose to show up,” he said.
Children and their parents flocked over to the Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley booth near the park’s playground at the start of event – where two corn hole boards splashed with the Los Angeles Dodgers logo were on display.
Clovis resident Sienna Heredia, 13, was visiting her aunt, Mary Buren second grade elementary school teacher Lorena Armstrong, in Santa Maria. She showed up and tossed the corn hole bean bags inside the hole twice while her aunt looked on.
Heredia, who attends Reyburn Intermediate School in Clovis, left the event smiling and winning a prize from the Fighting Back booth.
“It’s fun because I get to spend time with my cousin and aunt,” Heredia said.
Her aunt said she was thrilled to see her niece managing to get the bags through the hole.
“We play corn hole with the family, so it’s something we do on a regular basis,” Armstrong said.
Dawnette Smith saw Monday’s event as an opportunity to promote Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley.
“We’re here promoting our services because we have a lot of things going on for kids and families during the summer,” said Smith, who has been with Fighting Back for 10 years. The non-profit helps provide summer reading programs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and serves as an outlet to help promote healthy living for kids and steer them away from a life of drugs and crime.
Jessa Fitzgerald of Family Care Network, gave away water bottles, t-shirts and other prizes for kids who spun the wheel – all while providing program brochures.
“We did the spinning event because it’s popular with kids,” Fitzgerald said, laughing.
Incoming Pioneer Valley High freshman Angel Ortiz kicked soft soccer balls at a giant Velcro soccer dart board, managing to get two balls near the red bull’s eye.
“I just tried to have the strength to make it toward the circle,” Ortiz said, who plans to try out for the Panthers’ boys soccer team.
Dodge ball was the last physical activity featured at the park – as workers from the Parks and Recreation Department competed with kids in trying to eliminate one another with catches or targeting a shoulder with the ball.
Free lunches were offered for kids up to age 18, and local radio station 95.7 The Beat provided the day’s music as part of its sponsorship through the No Kid Hungry Campaign.
Also on hand were Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park and the Community Health Center (CHC) mobile healthcare, which took blood donations from those interested in giving blood to save a life.
“We’re really excited to see that Santa Maria is actually providing events for families during the summer when kids are staying at home playing video games or watching T.V.,” Armstrong said. “So it’s nice to have an event where there’s lots of open space and kids can stay active, plus engage in activities with family and friends.”
Santa Maria area young people soon will learn to play the guitar, develop their artistic side and add new dance moves through the return of Yo…