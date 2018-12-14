Greka Energy, also known as HVI Cat Canyon, said Friday it is cooperating with an Environmental Protection Agency investigation in the wake of several federal search warrants that were executed at the company's Santa Maria offices.
On Thursday, federal investigators executed search warrants at HVI Cat Canyon. The search warrants were filed under seal in Los Angeles, said Thom Mrzoek, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mrzoek said Thursday that he could not comment on the scope or nature of the EPA’s investigation because the search warrants were filed under seal.
Susan M. Whalen, an attorney representing HVI Cat Canyon, provided a statement from the company Friday stating that it was cooperating with the EPA’s investigation.
“HVI expects the beneficial reuse operations historically conducted by Conoco, Saba, Greka and now HVI to be in compliance with EPA’s regulations,” the statement read. “The program, which includes conserving the scarce California water resources, was thoroughly reviewed by EPA more than 10 years ago, and there is written documentation with EPA’s satisfaction of that review which will surely emerge during their current review. As has been done with all other agencies in the past, the Greka Group of companies is cooperating with EPA and its review of the beneficial reuse program.”
The company has a history of oil spills and issues with environmental compliance. In 2011, the company agreed to pay over $2 million to Santa Barbara County as compensation for oil spills that occurred in 2007 and 2008. The company was also sued by the EPA and other federal agencies in 2011 for pollution from its operations.