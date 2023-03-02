 Skip to main content
Read Across America Day

Green eggs and ham: Santa Maria students celebrate Read Across America Day

In honor of Read Across America Day, local elementary schools created activities to celebrate reading with fun and visual themes to get their students excited about turning some pages.

When asked how it feels to have events like this in school, sixth-grader Aixa Gracida Velasquez, who is part of the Student Leadership Team at Sanchez Elementary, said it’s inspiring.

“I think it’s pretty motivating because they try to make us read books we like and to make sure we know that we can read for fun, it’s not always about work,” said Velasquez.

030223-smt-news-read-across-america-007.jpg
Preschool students were served green eggs and ham in tribute to Dr. Seuss books Thursday morning during Read Across America Day at Sanchez Elementary School in Santa Maria.

030223-smt-news-read-across-america-005.jpg
Assistant principal Colleen Kuykendall, left, poses with principal Charlene Elliott, center, and school counselor Gary Crocker during the Read Across America Day at Sanchez Elementary School.

