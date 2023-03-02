Green eggs and ham: Santa Maria students celebrate Read Across America Day

In honor of Read Across America Day, local elementary schools created activities to celebrate reading with fun and visual themes to get their students excited about turning some pages.
When asked how it feels to have events like this in school, sixth-grader Aixa Gracida Velasquez, who is part of the Student Leadership Team at Sanchez Elementary, said it’s inspiring.
“I think it’s pretty motivating because they try to make us read books we like and to make sure we know that we can read for fun, it’s not always about work,” said Velasquez.
On Thursday morning, students at Sanchez Elementary were served green eggs and ham for breakfast, as a tribute to the famous Dr. Seuss book. Sanchez also held assemblies, catered to each grade, which celebrated reading and involved playing games and hearing from their teachers and fellow classmates.
“I like the assemblies because they are really inspiring and I like how they take their time to do this for the students to start reading books,” said sixth-grade student Jasmine Chavez Diaz, who is also part of the Student Leadership Team at her school.
Staff at Sanchez Elementary came dressed to impress by wearing outfits inspired by Dr. Seuss, the well known American children's author and cartoonist. Thing 1 and Thing 2 outfits and blue fuzzy head pieces and hats from "Cat in the Hat" were just a few of the items seen Thursday morning.
Dr. Charlene Elliott, the principal of Sanchez Elementary, says the school loves to share the joy and passion of reading with their kids and hopes that they’ve inspired them to read just for fun. Elliott was seen reading books to the students, including "Oh, the Places You'll go", "Fox in Socks" and "Great Day for Up", all written by Dr. Seuss.
Throughout the assemblies, students were reminded of the differences between fiction and nonfiction, how books can make them want to travel to new places and watched YouTube videos about other kids' perspectives on reading and fun ways to read.
Students Diana Ceja Rodriguez said Thursday's presentation was refreshing, especially because so many students spend time on their devices instead of reading a physical book.
After fifth-grade teacher Selina Tadeo asked the question, "What is your favorite book?", students were seen screaming with excitement, showing the popularity of the book "Esperanza Rising."
“I enjoy reading because I like going to new places and I also enjoy movies, but when you read a book the movie is playing in your head,” said Tadeo. “My favorite book to read with my fifth-grade class is 'Esperanza Rising'."
School Counselor Gary Crocker shared a quote from JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series of books, with the fifth and sixth graders at Sanchez.
The quote read: "If you don’t like to read, you haven't found the right book." Crocker reminded students once they find the right book, it will make a big difference in how they feel towards reading.
“If you can't find a book that you like, you're not trying hard enough,” said Crocker. “There are so many different choices, see that lady over there, she's our librarian, she can help you. See these adults here, they’re your teachers, they can help you and your classmates can help you, too."
The annual event is sponsored by the National Education Association (NEA) and celebrates the love of reading for children and adults. Some of the activities took place before and after the official Read Across America Day.
Events will continue at Santa Maria Bonita School District campuses on Friday.
