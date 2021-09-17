Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria, Inc. fall 2021 grant applications will be accepted through Oct. 1.
Literacy, child care, programs for people with disabilities, seniors and others causes have benefited from over $700,000 from the foundation since its inception in 1992. For grant applications, contact Diane, 805-352-0026 or stevens280@comcast.net
Altrusa International Foundation Santa Maria, Inc. awarded spring 2021 grants to: Future Leaders of America Mural; LoyalTeach Tutor Program; Santa Barbara County Education Office Teacher Grants and Santa Maria Public Library Foundation Summer Reading Program.