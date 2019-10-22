Elsa Granados, the 22-year executive director of the nonprofit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, announced Tuesday she is running for the 37th Assembly District seat currently held by Monique Limón.
Granados said she is running to advocate for social equality and women’s rights and to protect the coastline and environment.
Limón is giving up her 37th District seat to run for the open 19th Senate District, where Hannah-Beth Jackson is termed out.
Granados said she believes in common sense government and fiscal responsibility.
“I’ve seen first hand the struggles people in our district face as well the successes,” Granados said. “We need an even playing field and equal protections for all Californians.
“Making a difference and standing up for everyone in our community has always been my priority, and that’s what I’ll do in Sacramento,” she continued.
If elected, Granados pledged to expand affordable housing, create jobs, strengthen education and stop offshore drilling.
A longtime Central Coast resident, she serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee.
The 37th Assembly District includes the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos and extends southeast as far as Oxnard and the outskirts of Moorpark and Simi Valley.
For more information, visit www.elsagranados.com/.