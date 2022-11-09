Daughtry 2022.jpg

Grammy-nominated American rock band Daughtry will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18.

 Contributed

Grammy-nominated American rock band Daughtry will bring their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The band, which was formed by lead vocalist Chris Daughtry in 2006 after finishing the fifth season of American Idol as a finalist, released their self-titled debut album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album went on to sell more than 6 million copies in the U.S. and went six-times Platinum. Four songs from the album enjoyed top 20 Billboard Hot 100 success and regular radio play, including “It’s Not Over” and “Home.”

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

 

0
0
0
0
0