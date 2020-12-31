You are the owner of this article.
Grab-and-go book bags available at Santa Maria Public Library next week

The Santa Maria Public Library will offer grab-and-go book bags filled with a variety of genres for community members next week, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. 

A limited supply of book bags will be available Monday through Saturday at the Main Branch Library's sidewalk pickup window, with no registration required beforehand. 

Sidewalk pickup hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Santa Maria Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St. 

The Main Branch Library is currently open for sidewalk pickup service and passport services by appointment, with library branches and the Bookmobile open for limited indoor service. 

For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library

